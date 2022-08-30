TIFTON — The 22nd annual School of Agriculture and Natural Resources Classic golf tournament at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will be held on Sept. 30 at ABAC’s Forest Lakes Golf Club. There will be an 8 a.m. flight and a 1 p.m. flight.
The tournament is hosted by the ABAC Agriculture and Natural Resources Alumni Council and the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources to generate student scholarship and faculty and staff professional development funds. Tournament Coordinator Vonda Fenn said proceeds from the tournament are raised by sponsorships and player registration fees.
Fenn said there are seven sponsorship levels available, ranging from $100 for a Century Level Sponsor to $5,000 for a Stallion Level Sponsor.
The tournament will be a four-person scramble with a shotgun start. There is an entry fee of $125 per person or a $500 entry fee for each four-person team that includes lunch, drinks, snacks, golf balls, cart and greens fee, premium embroidered golf shirt with tournament logo, and other products.
Fenn said each member of the tournament’s winning team will receive a custom three-dimensional printed trophy designed by students in the SANR Agricultural Technology and Systems Management program.
The SANR Classic’s ball drop event will be back for its ninth year on Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. Individuals can purchase numbered golf balls for a chance to win prizes. Participants can purchase one golf ball for $5 or five for $20.
All the balls sold will be marked with unique individual numbers. They will be placed in the bucket of a front-end loader and dropped onto the putting green. The ball that rolls closest to/or drops into a pre-selected designated hole on the putting green will be declared the winner. The number on each ball will be associated with an individual who purchased chances to win.
The grand prize winner from the SANR Classic ball drop can choose from a seven-night Panama City Beach vacation at the Edgewater Beach Resort and Golf Course, a one-half day quail hunt at Southern Woods Plantation with Georgia Sen. Tyler Harper, or a professional photography session with Joy Carter Photography.
The second-place finisher in the ball drop chooses from one of the two remaining prizes, and the third-place finisher gets the final prize available.
To participate in the tournament or the ball drop event, interested persons can contact Fenn at (229) 391-5067, email vfenn@abac.edu , or register online at [www.abac.edu/academics/sanr-classic/]www.abac.edu/academics/sanr-classic/.
