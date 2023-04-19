TIFTON — Two Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College students recently received the 2022-2023 Southeast Produce Council Southeast Top Agricultural Recruits Scholarship (STARS) Scholarship.
Lizzy Parks, a senior agricultural communications major from Cochran, and Joel Johnson, a junior crop and soil science major from Rome, were awarded the scholarships.
The STARS program is the Southeast Produce Council’s scholarship program available to outstanding students majoring in agriculture. The mission of the STARS program is to identify the top agricultural majors at participating colleges and to recruit and introduce them to career opportunities in the produce industry.
Each recipient received a $2,500 scholarship to provide financial support in completing an agricultural-based degree. The program also provided travel and lodging expenses for recipients to attend the Southeast Produce Council’s Southern Exposure Conference in Orlando, Fla.
Parks serves as the president of the Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow Club, the vice president of Sigma Alpha (a professional agricultural sorority), and is a member of the ABAC Agronomy Club. She also served as a college ambassador and a reporter for ABAC's Stallion TV. She has completed internships with Padilla, National Grazing Lands Coalition Conference, the Sunbelt Agricultural Expo, and ClicRweight Bovine Solution.
Parks is an advocate for agriculture and passionate about promoting the sector via public relations, marketing and communication.
She has a background in broadcast journalism and digital media; she’s currently producing a podcast titled "Listen to the Land." Her work experience includes a portfolio focused on sustainability and innovation within agriculture.
While serving as a Georgia FFA State Officer, she received professional facilitation and presentation training. Upon graduation, she said she plans to transition to a full-time agricultural communications role.
Johnson works as a research assistant on campus, where he aided in the creation and management of a project studying soybean charcoal rot. He had an opportunity to present the findings of his research at the ABAC STEPS Symposium and was awarded second place for his presentation. In addition to his dedication to this research, he is involved in the Baptist Collegiate Ministry on campus and plays the bass guitar for the worship band.
Johnson has gained experience working in the agriculture industry as he recently completed a horticulture internship at Callaway Gardens and worked for Brewer Poultry. His work experience includes the reintroduction of agricultural sites within Callaway Gardens and the establishment of grant research experiments tailored to combating diseases plaguing agricultural production.
Johnson said his passion for agriculture began when he was a young child helping his grandfather plant his produce gardens. Today, he sees that passion weaved in his plans to grow his knowledge and work in agriculture.
Ideal candidates for the scholarship are rising seniors in undergraduate majors related to the growing and marketing of produce and related products who also hold a minimum 3.2 GPA or higher. Additionally, it is preferred that students have demonstrated an interest in growing and/or marketing produce.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.