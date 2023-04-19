abac scholarships.jpg

Lizzy Parks, right, and Joel Johnson represented Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at the annual Southeast Produce Council conference. Parks and Johnson both received scholarships from the SEPC.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Two Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College students recently received the 2022-2023 Southeast Produce Council Southeast Top Agricultural Recruits Scholarship (STARS) Scholarship.

Lizzy Parks, a senior agricultural communications major from Cochran, and Joel Johnson, a junior crop and soil science major from Rome, were awarded the scholarships.

