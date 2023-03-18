...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
ALBANY – Beginning on Monday at 7 a.m., Fourth Avenue from the corner of Jefferson Street to the entrance of the Emergency Center parking lot will be closed as construction for the Trauma & Critical Care Tower continues. Temporarily, emergency center access will be from Monroe Street, not Jefferson Street.
Patients and visitors will still use Fourth Avenue to access Phoebe’s Emergency Center. They will simply need to approach the Emergency Center from the Monroe Street side of Fourth Avenue. There will not be access from Jefferson Street. Parking is available on the first floor of the Employee & Physician Parking Deck.
