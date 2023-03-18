Condition report for new COVID-19 hospital cases in the Albany: 'stable'

Scott Steiner

 Special Photo: Phoebe

ALBANY – Beginning on Monday at 7 a.m., Fourth Avenue from the corner of Jefferson Street to the entrance of the Emergency Center parking lot will be closed as construction for the Trauma & Critical Care Tower continues. Temporarily, emergency center access will be from Monroe Street, not Jefferson Street.

Patients and visitors will still use Fourth Avenue to access Phoebe’s Emergency Center. They will simply need to approach the Emergency Center from the Monroe Street side of Fourth Avenue. There will not be access from Jefferson Street. Parking is available on the first floor of the Employee & Physician Parking Deck.

Tags