ATLANTA – The ACLU of Georgia has expressed concern that the Georgia Secretary of State’s office is preparing to cancel the registration of 330,000 Georgia voters.
In 2017, the ACLU of Georgia filed a lawsuit against the secretary of state’s office for canceling nearly 160,000 registered Georgia voters who moved within the same county from the active voter rolls. However, state and federal law requires election officials to update automatically the addresses of voters who move within the same county. On the eve of a final court date, then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp settled the ACLU of Georgia case by agreeing to comply with state and federal law.
“We very concerned and disappointed that the secretary of state persists in cancelling the registration of duly registered Georgia citizens," Andrea Young, executive director of the ACLU of Georgia, said in a news release. "The ACLU of Georgia has worked very hard to protect voter rights and ensure that people would have adequate opportunity to correct errors that resulted in cancellations in their ability to exercise.
“It is especially concerning ahead of municipal elections across the state. We urge everyone to check their voter registration status and contact us for help if there is a problem.”