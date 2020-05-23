TIFTON — Jaylee Bass from Adel has been selected as the top student in the School of Arts and Sciences at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Matthew Anderson, dean of the School of Arts and Sciences, said Bass will receive the school’s Award of Distinction.
Bass has compiled a 3.97 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale for her work in the bachelor’s degree in Writing and Communication program. An ABAC Foundation Scholar, she received the AT&T Georgia Scholarship from the ABAC Foundation.
“This scholarship has allowed me to get a well-rounded education while at ABAC,” Bass said. “As a part of that education, I went to France for a month visiting World War II sites with my classmates on a study-abroad trip. That experience is one that I will cherish for the rest of my life.”
Bass is a member of the prestigious ABAC Ambassadors’ leadership team and the ABAC Honors Program. She presented research at her first Honors Conference in February.
“I was thoroughly impressed with her poise and presentation skills,” Cindy Hall, a professor of English and director of the ABAC Honors Program, said. “She has helped the Honors Program at many Stallion Days and recruited many students for us.”
Anderson said Bass would have been honored at the annual ABAC Honors Day but the ceremony was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
