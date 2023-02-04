Arlington police chief arrested in domestic violence case

Special Logo

 Special Logo

SYLVESTER — A woman who remained unidentified for 37 years has been identified by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as Mary Anga Cowan, missing out of Seminole County, Fla.

On Friday, May 14, 1985, the Baker County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI assist with an investigation into the discovery of a woman who had been found injured and unconscious by passersby on the west side of Georgia Highway 91 north of Newton. The woman was taken to the hospital in Albany, where she died from her injuries on June 1, 1985. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office found that the manner of death was undetermined and the cause of death was subdural hematoma secondary to blunt force trauma to the head.

Tags