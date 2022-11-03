poet.png

Ashley M. Jones will speak at ABAC in the Georgia Poetry Circuit Series on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. in Edwards Hall.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Ashley M. Jones, the poet laureate for the state of Alabama, will be the first of three speakers in the Georgia Poetry Circuit series beginning Nov. 7 at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

Jones will speak at 7 p.m. in Ernest Edwards Hall at ABAC. Each event in the series is free and open to the public with no ticket required. Other speakers in the series include Courtney Faye Taylor on Feb. 6 and Allison Adelle Hedge Coke on April 5.

