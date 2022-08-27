kramer.png

Alan Kramer

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Alan Kramer has been selected as the new assistant vice president for student affairs and dean of students at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

Amy Willis, acting provost and vice president for academic affairs at the college, said she expects Kramer to flourish in the role.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.