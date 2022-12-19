ALBANY -- The Albany office of Mauldin & Jenkins LLC provided more than 200 meals worth of food that will support efforts to eradicate hunger in the Albany community this December. The firm donated all of the canned goods and other foods collected during a food drive for Feeding the Valley Food Bank, which serves Dougherty and nearby Georgia counties.
Mauldin & Jenkins is a national CPA and business advisory firm with offices throughout the Southeast. The Albany office is just one of the Firm’s 14 locations, and each office supports a wide variety of community service and engagement activities.
James Langston, community service chair of M&J’s Albany office, is used to high participation rates and enthusiasm for the firm’s numerous charitable initiatives and volunteer efforts. Even so, he was a bit surprised by the level of engagement he witnessed during the food drive.
"The response and efforts we received from the Albany office were amazing,” Langston said in a news release.
Feeding the Valley officials said they greatly appreciated the donation, as do those who will enjoy the meals. The canned goods M&J collected included lots of peanut butter and jelly; in a happy coincidence, a local church was having a peanut butter and jelly sandwich event on the night of the donation. Feeding the Valley told those who dropped off the donation that M&J’s contribution would almost — or entirely — cover the needs for that event.
“Dropping off the donations, and hearing that just our donation alone would supply over 200 meals to the local community was definitely something to be proud of,” Langston said. “It was a great reminder of how blessed most of us are — and more importantly, how important it is to share those blessings as much as we can with those in need."
Headquartered in Columbus, Feeding the Valley Food Bank is one of eight regional food banks in Georgia. The organization serves as a centralized source to collect, store and distribute a wide variety of donated foods to families and individuals who are experiencing food insecurity.
Mauldin & Jenkins is annually recognized as a Top 100 Certified Public Accounting firm by Accounting Today and Inside Public Accounting and provides assurance, tax and advisory services to clients. Founded in 1918 in Albany, the firm serves clients in a range of industries including agribusiness, governmental, banking, health care, construction, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and higher education. For additional information, visit www.mjcpa.com.
