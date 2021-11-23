ALBANY — As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, many individuals, businesses and groups are in the giving mood, offering free meals and food to those in the area in need.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, Corks Wine and Charcuterie is giving away 100 turkeys and full Thanksgiving meals to families in need, particularly Stage 4 cancer patients who can’t provide for themselves due to treatments. This is the second year the popular northwest Albany restaurant is offering the turkeys and meals.
The Dougherty County Police Department will hold its annual Thanksgiving give-back event on Tuesday at noon at St. Clare’s Neighbors in Need Center, located at 2500 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Each year, DCPD provides St. Claire’s Food Ministry with fresh chickens, canned goods, and other items to help the ministry continue its mission in the south Albany community.
As a ministry of St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, St. Clare’s Neighbors in Need Center provides a soup kitchen on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., serving an average of 125 individuals per day. In addition, St. Clare’s distribute an average of 300 food bags each month containing non-perishable items and, when available, frozen meats, breads, and fresh vegetables.
Financial assistance is available by appointment for qualifying individuals.
Also, on Wednesday from noon-6 p.m., the Broken Heart Bakery downtown is offering free Thanksgiving meals to anyone who comes in.
