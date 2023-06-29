chandu.jpg

 Special Photo: Albany Area Chamber

ALBANY — Chandu Kuntawala, chairman of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce and a driving force for good in the community, died Thursday morning. He was 62 years old.

Words of loss and sadness poured in as the community learned of the passing of a man who was called a visionary and a driving force for positive change in the community.

