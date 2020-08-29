ALBANY -- The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce has launched #StrongerTogetherABY, an action-led campaign that encourages resident and business participation in recommended guidelines known to stop the spread of the coronavirus and expands access to business resources and training that support return-to-work guidelines and the sustainable re-opening of the economy.
The goal of the campaign is to drive participation in safety guidelines in order keep people healthy and restore the economy. Businesses that make the promise at www.StrongerTogetherABY.com commit to being a partner in stopping the spread of the virus by providing a safer environment for their employees and their customers.
Participating businesses will receive face masks, hand sanitizer and free access to the Unified Standards COVID-19 safety training for their employees, along with marketing materials to promote their business as a #StrongerTogetherABY partner. The campaign invites consumers to positively support businesses that adhere to safety guidelines.
“The economic recovery of Albany and the Albany area depends on the health and safety of everyone in our community," Albany Area Chamber President/CEO Bárbara Rivera Holmes said in a news release. "Every person and every business is accountable to do their part; the comeback begins with us. #StrongerTogetherABY fosters a healthier community by driving participation, providing businesses with PPE and expanding access to work force training that creates safer environments and boosts consumer confidence.
"Through this initiative we aim to mobilize residents and businesses to combat the pandemic, together. To advance our economic recovery and build our resiliency, together. To move forward, faster and safer, together.”
The communications component of the campaign includes a new website with resources and support for businesses; public service announcements in local media outlets; donated advertising space from corporate partners; donated PPE; publicity and social media programs to involve residents; and support from local governments, businesses and agencies to share the message.
#StrongerTogetherABY was developed by the Albany Area Chamber, the area's leading business organization, and is supported through collaboration from numerous public and private partners, including The Levee Studios and its Unified Standards training program that’s designed to work within the state-mandated requirements for 17 business sectors and create basic online training for safe work operations amid COVID-19. Unified Standards brings all essential requirements together in one easy-to-download app.
It is built on the latest virtual training technologies and delivers a dashboard of video programs, testing documents, recommended best practices and detailed strategies to help businesses expedite their reopening, follow guidelines and spur economic recovery.
“Employers and employees need to know the guidelines and how to follow them in order to create a safer environment that restores work force confidence and consumer confidence,” Blake Cook, co-owner and cofounder of The Levee Studios and Unified Standards, said. “Unified Standards provides easy-to-implement work force safety training that adheres to the guidelines now and as they evolve.”
The Albany Area Chamber and Unified Standards have also partnered with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce to launch #StrongerTogetherGA to engage businesses statewide and support Georgia’s economic recovery.
“The Albany Area Chamber’s #StrongerTogetherABY call-to-action campaign packages the resources and education that businesses and communities need to move forward safely and reignite their economies,” Chris Clark, CEO of the Georgia Chamber, the state’s largest business organization, said. “Strong local economies support a strong state economy. By partnering on #StrongerTogetherGA, we’re exponentially expanding the actions and access to resources that will advance our state’s economic recovery and support its long-term resiliency.”
To learn more about the campaign and the resources available to businesses, visit www.StrongerTogetherABY.com. To learn more about Unified Standards, visit www.UnifiedStandards.com, where representatives are available via chat to answer questions.
