ALBANY -- Persons interested in learning more about -- and how to get more involved with -- the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce are invited to Breakfast at Doublegate on Sept. 15.
The Albany Area Chamber's Small Business and Membership Committee holds a quarterly breakfast for new, existing and prospective members of the chamber. This event provides a platform for local businesses to network, share information, hear presentations and discover valuable resources in the community.
Networking and the breakfast, to be held at Doublegate Country Club at 3800 Old Dawson Road, are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., and a program will follow at 8:30. The breakfast is complementary, but registration is required.
Due to public spacing requirements, the breakfast will be limited to the first 40 registrants.
The Albany Area Chamber's offices are located at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.