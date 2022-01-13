ALBANY -- With the start of the 2022 legislative session, which kicked off with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce's Eggs & Issues legislative event in Atlanta, state leaders — including Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, House Speaker David Ralston and Attorney General Chris Carr — announced priorities including:
-- Greater support and investments in talent and work force;
-- Affordability of post-secondary education and alignment with business needs;
-- Health care delivery and mental health funding to ensure Georgians are in the right state of mind to work;
-- Continued broadband investments that support rural health, education and economies;
-- Income tax exclusion for Georgia’s military retirees;
-- Double-down efforts to protect Georgians and Georgia businesses from lawlessness, gang activity and crime.
These priorities are shared by the Albany Area Chamber, which recently publicized its 2022 legislative funding and policy priorities. Some of those priorities, as they relate to the Albany and southwest region, include:
-- $1.3 million in funding for a health care professional lab at Albany State University;
-- $8.5 million for a Diesel Equipment and Auto Collision Demonstration Center at Albany Technical College;
-- $892,000 to expand Pre-K in Dougherty County;
-- support of rural health care initiatives;
-- education issues such as maintaining ASU in the University System of Georgia;
-- expansion of access to internet and broadband;
-- crime reduction initiatives, regionalism practices and small business opportunities to spur business and economic development;
-- transportation and infrastructure improvements;
-- entrepreneurship opportunities and support;
-- military and defense strategies;
-- protection of natural resources with emphasis on water supply.
Albany chamber officials say they look forward to working with the governor’s office, the Albany Area state legislative delegation, the Georgia General Assembly and its members and partners, locally and across the state, to move the community, region and state forward through these initiatives.
