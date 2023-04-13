ALBANY — Elois Edge said her career as a midwife, a decadeslong vocation during which she delivered more than 2,000 babies, was a blessing.
The southwest Georgia medical community returned that blessing Thursday, as Albany Area Primary Health Care officials and staff held a ceremony officially opening the Elois Edge Women’s Health Center, named in her honor.
“Most of all, this is a blessing,” the honoree said before a ribbon-cutting ceremony opening the new women’s center at 1912 Arlington Street. “I give God all the praise. I’ve been working since 1978, and as I talk with God, my main concern is that he is pleased with my service.
”I am honored that this wonderful facility will now be open to continue services to women in this region.”
Albany Area Primary Health Care Chief Executive Officer Shelley Spires, who along with Chief Operating Officer Clifton Bush presented gifts to the honoree during the ceremony, said the opening of the facility is part of a dream the health care provider has held for a long time.
”We’ve been looking forward to this for so long,” Spires said. “We are thankful for the opportunity to serve all populations in our region, but we are especially thankful for the opportunity to serve those who are not generally able to afford primary health care.”
Nate McCarter, the regional director for Women’s Health Services for AAPHC, said the opening of the new women’s health center, which is located adjacent to another building that is currently being renovated to become the fourth women’s health center, adds to Albany Area Primary Health Care’s vision of expanding to a “one-stop shop that can take care of all of our women’s health care needs.”
”We plan to provide the whole spectrum of services,” McCarter, an Air Force veteran who, until recently, was the “only guy around here,” said. “We will increase those services in this facility and continue to add as we bring the fourth women’s health center onboard.”
Drs. Sheena Favors and Stacia Dzikuna, who along with Nurse Practitioner Laura Copeland will supply health care at the new facility, said they expect southwest Georgia women will enjoy the “experience” of coming to the new health center.
”Our community is something of a maternal desert,” Favors said. “With this new facility, we’ll be able to expand the services we provide, and we’ll be doing so in this wonderful building. I think our patients are going to love coming here.”
The new services provided at the Elois Edge Women’s Health Center will include services beyond the typical OB/GYN treatment at most such centers.
”Yes, this is a wonderful center, a smaller, intimate environment, but we are going to provide every service a woman needs, from maternal and gynecological care to Botox treatment, hormone replacement therapy ... every aspect of women’s health,” Dzikuna added.
