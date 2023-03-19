...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ TO
9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ MONDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ to 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ Monday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
1 of 2
Albany Area Primary Health Care CEO Shelley Spires
ALBANY -- Elois Edge, a certified nurse midwife and women's health advocate, dedicated her professional life to serving her community.
For her tireless efforts on behalf of women's health, Edge will be honored April 13 when Albany Area Primary Health Care celebrates the opening of the Elois Edge Women's Health Center at 1912 Arlington St. in Albany.
AAPHC will host the celebration from 1-2:30 p.m. at the new health center, which will serve women of southwest Georgia under the Albany Area Primary Health Care umbrella.
At AAPHC Women’s Health Centers, adolescents and women of all ages can get the OB/GYN care they need. Obstetric providers offer services from a standard prenatal care to a high-risk pregnancy. The office also provides 3D/4D ultrasound services so patients can see a clear picture of their baby’s face before officially meeting him or her.
With gynecologic care, AAPHC providers can perform PAP smears, as well as treatments for fibroids and abnormal uterine bleeding. Additionally, the OB/GYN physicians perform the very latest in robotic surgeries, a minimally invasive surgical technique to treat several conditions. Most importantly, the providers can perform these surgeries at a local hospital, ensuring patients remain close to home and their families.
Albany Area Primary Health Care providers also perform annual gynecologic visits, contraception counseling, and screenings for sexually transmitted diseases. AAPHC's offices are a safe space for women and all of their health care needs.
The AAPHC team is multilingual and knowledgeable on many issues that impact women’s health, including Hormone Replacement Therapy and Botox. The team is focused on women's entire wellness journey providing "exceptional care" to ensure they look and feel their best.
To schedule an appointment with the AAPHC OB/GYN team, call (229) 501-2048. Ask about the center's same-day appointments and availability of Saturday appointments. All of AAPHC's women’s health providers are accepting new patients.
AAPHC Women’s Health Centers accept all major insurance plans. Those who are uninsured are encouraged to ask about the centers' Sliding Fee Scale Program when scheduling.
