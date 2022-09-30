AAPHC_Logo_Full

ALBANY -- Albany Area Primary Health Care will host the organization’s annual Drive-Thru Community Resource & Health Fair on Saturday, from 8-11 a.m. at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds in Albany. The event is free and open to residents across southwest Georgia.

“We’ve found that community members really like the Drive-Thru Health Fair set-up,” Joycelyn Yates, chief quality officer at AAPHC said. “All attendees receive their free health screenings, flu shots and more from the comfort – and safety – of their vehicle.”

