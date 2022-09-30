ALBANY -- Albany Area Primary Health Care will host the organization’s annual Drive-Thru Community Resource & Health Fair on Saturday, from 8-11 a.m. at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds in Albany. The event is free and open to residents across southwest Georgia.
“We’ve found that community members really like the Drive-Thru Health Fair set-up,” Joycelyn Yates, chief quality officer at AAPHC said. “All attendees receive their free health screenings, flu shots and more from the comfort – and safety – of their vehicle.”
The 2022 AAPHC Drive-Thru Health Fair will include free health screenings, free flu shots, free COVID vaccines, HIV testing, prizes, giveaways and much more. The event is free and open to the public.
“We welcome all of our community members from across southwest Georgia,” Yates said.
“AAPHC will have a number of free health screenings available, including blood sugar levels, blood pressure, as well as free HIV screenings,” Brandy Church, a spokesperson for AAPHC, said. “The Health Department will also be on-site to provide free flu shots for all attendees.”
With flu season, and flu cases on the rise within our community, AAPHC is launching a community awareness campaign focusing on the importance of flu shots.
“It’s critical that our community members get their annual flu shots as soon as possible,” Yates said. “By getting your flu shot, you ensure you have the most protection for the upcoming flu season.”
AAPHC providers are hoping to see flu shot rates improve across the region, especially to avoid a possible COVID-influenza double pandemic this fall.
“We want to avoid having major flu and COVID outbreaks hitting our community all at once,” Yates said. “The AAPHC Health Fair is a wonderful opportunity to take advantage of the free flu shots and your COVID vaccines.”
Albany Area Primary Health Care, also known as AAPHC, opened in 1979 to provide primary care services to the southwest Georgia community. Forty years and 28 locations later, AAPHC offers a wide array of services to meet the needs of our community. AAPHC is one of the largest medical groups in southwest Georgia and one of the state’s largest Community Health Centers. The Drive-Thru Health Fair is just one of the major health care events that the group hosts each year for their patients and community members.
“Our AAPHC providers and staff members are incredibly dedicated to providing high-quality health care to residents across 10 counties in southwest Georgia,” Church said. “We hope our residents will join us for the Drive-Thru Health Fair on Saturday to receive their free health screenings, their flu shot and also learn more about AAPHC.”
“Come on out to the Fairgrounds this Saturday,” Yates said. “Our team will be so happy to see you.”
