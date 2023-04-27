ALBANY – Albany Area Primary Health Care will host a mental health expo on Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Albany Civic Center. The expo is a family-friendly event with presentations, family activities, vendor booths, food, giveaways, free medical screenings and more.
This mental health expo is free and open to all southwest Georgia community members.
“Our goal with this event is to break the stigma surrounding mental health. Within our organization, we always say that sometimes it’s OK to not always feel OK” AAPHC spokesperson Brandy Church said in a news release. “The last few years have been incredibly challenging, especially with the pandemic, and it’s no surprise that many of us feel drained when it comes to our mental health. This event will provide resources to community members who want to learn more about finding a provider or counselor, what resources are available locally, and listening to helpful presentations by behavioral health providers.”
The event will host more than 20 community resource groups and vendor booths from all over the region.
“We hope our community members will come and visit with our AAPHC team, as well as with our health care partners who have joined us for the mental health expo,” Church said. “There are so many health care organizations working together, especially when it comes to expanding behavioral health services in southwest Georgia.
“The event is family-friendly and is open to all ages. We’ll have activities for the children and mental health resources available for parents. There are several local behavioral health providers who can see children and teens right here in Albany. Sometimes it’s just knowing you aren’t alone and that someone is there to have your back. We hope that community members will attend and see all of the support that is right here locally and available to help them.”
Community members who are interested in attending the event can find more information online at www.AAPHC.org/events.
