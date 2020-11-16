ALBANY -- Albany Area Primary Health Care was one of the Federally Qualified Health Centers selected to participate in a new program for the state of Georgia that will increase access to COVID-19 testing for diabetic patients.
The Morehouse School of Medicine researchers, in collaboration with Emory University and the Georgia Institute of Technology, recently received a $5 million grant to increase COVID-19 testing for people living with diabetes in Georgia. This grant, which will greatly impact the lives of diabetic patients, was made possible by the National Institutes of Health.
“I’m happy to announce that AAPHC was chosen as one of Georgia’s Federal Qualified Health Centers for this project,” Shelley Spires, chief executive officer for AAPHC, said in a news release. “With this program, we’ll be able to assist in providing crucial information that supports research to better understand COVID-19 testing patterns among underserved and vulnerable populations. We can also assist with strategies to reduce disparities in COVID-19 testing.”
In southwest Georgia, as one of the communities first affected by the virus, providers and staff at AAPHC have seen first-hand how deadly this virus can be for diabetic patients. This population of patients, which is within the highest risk category, is still greatly affected by the pandemic.
“AAPHC is proud to be named as a participant in this study with Morehouse School of Medicine, Emory University and the Georgia Institute of Technology,” Spires said. “This is an important partnership and one that can provide critical information that may help save many lives in the months and years ahead.”
AAPHC is one of the largest Community Health Centers in the state of Georgia and one of the largest medical groups in southwest Georgia.
“We are doing excellent work caring for our patients, and I’m pleased that other institutions and health care partners recognize our quality, dedication and compassionate care,” Spires said. “We are committed to serving our community and ensuring that everyone has access to high-quality health care.”
Serving the southwest Georgia community since 1979, Albany Area Primary Health Care is one of the largest physician groups in southwest Georgia and the largest Community Health Center in the state of Georgia. With more than 70 providers and 28 locations, AAPHC cares for patients across eight counties in southwest Georgia. AAPHC provides care in the specialties of internal medicine, family medicine, pediatrics, women’s health, podiatry, general dentistry, vision care and behavioral health. AAPHC medical offices are open to the general public, adults and children, regardless of residence, income or insurance coverage. AAPHC strives to provide comprehensive, coordinated and continuous care to all who access our services.
