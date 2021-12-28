MILLEDGEVILLE — The following students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Georgia College:
-- Emma Urick of Albany
-- Emma Hamsley and Allison Hancock of Leesburg.
The following students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the President’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Georgia College:
-- Courtland Buntin and Chloe Usry of Albany
-- Chloe Cook of Poulan
-- Kyli Reese of Leesburg.
ROME — The Dean’s List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale at Berry College while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester included:
Bernadette Takash and Ariel Taylor of Albany.
ALBANY — Western Governors University celebrated more than 1,000 new graduates who earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in recent months with an in-person commencement, the first in nearly two years.
Local residents Abby Cornell and Dawn Johnson received their degrees from WGU at the university’s commencement ceremony in Las Vegas. Cornell earned a bachelor’s of science degree in Nursing and Johnson earned a master of arts degree in English Language Learning. As a nonprofit accredited online university, WGU offers more than 60 bachelor’s and master’s degree programs.
“Having the opportunity to take part in WGU’s commencement and watch graduates like Abby and Dawn accept their degrees in-person in Las Vegas is a special experience for all of WGU’s staff, students, and families,” Kim Estep, vice president of WGU’s Southeast region, said. “This day is a defining moment in our students’ lives, and we are proud to celebrate them.”
TROY, Ala. — Troy State University announced recently the students who have been named to the Provost’s List for Term 1 of the 2021-2022 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for 12 semester hours and who have a grade-point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost’s List.
Local students named to the Provost’s List include:
