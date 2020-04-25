ALBANY -- The Albany Area YMCA will monitor Phase 1 of its four-phase re-opening plan before moving on to subsequent phases in re-opening its facilities, officials with the local Y said in a letter to members.
Phase 1, which is expected to go into effect on May 4, will include opening of child care to support essential workers’ children only. Space will be limited to ensure the health and safety of kids and staff. Hours will be Mon-Fri 7 a.m.- 6 p.m. Outdoor fitness classes also will be offered at various community locations per state and community safety guidelines. Details will be posted at the Albany Area YMCA website.
"We are excited that soon we will see you back at the Y," Albany Area YMCA President/CEO Dan Gillan said in the letter to members. "Please know that our highest priority at the Y has always been the health and well-being of our members, staff and those we serve. Leading with safety first, we are taking a thoughtful and intentional approach around how we reopen our Y branches and program sites.
"We appreciate the guidance provided by national, state and local leaders. To that end, we have made the careful decision that all Y member facilities will remain temporarily closed while we put into place the many actions that are necessary to ensure your safety."
The necessary actions outlined by Gillan include:
-- Ensuring an entry screening and touchless check-in process;
-- Redesigning spaces to manage necessary social distancing;
-- Re-imagining how to safely provide programming;
-- Implementing best practices related to sanitizing standards, employee safety and additional guidelines from the CDC and Public Health Department;
-- Training Y staff on all of the new protocols to best serve members.
"We remain committed to serving our members and adding value to your lives — no matter where you are," Gillan said. "We will continue to provide access to digital wellness and educational content via our website.
"Our current operational plan to re-open both Albany and Lee branches consists of a very deliberate, measured, phased approach with childcare for kids of essential workers, creative class offerings outdoors in various community locations, limited hours of operation/facility usage/programs, all while maintaining strict social distancing and safety guidelines."
Gillan said the Y will monitor the success of Phase One, evaluate the COVID-19 situation in the community, and determine any necessary adjustments before executing phases 2, 3 and 4.
"While the mission of the Albany Area YMCA — to build strong spirit, mind and body — has not fundamentally changed for more than 111 years, how we adapt and evolve to meet critical needs during challenging times is what truly sets the Y apart," Gillan wrote. "I am tremendously proud of the work that you, our members, are allowing our Y to do right now including expanding hunger relief programs across our communities."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.