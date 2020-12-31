ALBANY – The city of Albany was one of seven applicants from around the country recently selected by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance under its National Community Courts Initiative, and will receive $400,000 and technical assistance from the Center for Court Innovation to implement a Community Court serving Albany and surrounding counties.
“The Albany Municipal Court is very fortunate to be considered and awarded the grant,” Municipal Court Chief Judge Willie C. Weaver Sr. said in a news release. “This gives the city of Albany a unique opportunity to embolden citizens systemically less fortunate than others.”
Community courts aim to improve public safety and reduce reoffending by addressing underlying issues — like substance use disorders, mental illness, and chronic unemployment — that often lead to lower-level crime. At the same time, program participants perform community restitution projects. Nationally, research has shown that community courts can reduce crime and substance use, increase services to victims, reduce unnecessary use of jail, save money, and improve public confidence in justice.
Aaron Arnold, the Center for Court Innovation’s director of technical assistance, said, “In these challenging times, Albany’s award reaffirms the important work being done by community courts and, in particular, the creative efforts of the creative efforts of the city of Albany’s Municipal Court Community Court. It’s a huge accomplishment to win this highly-selective national competition, and we look forward to working with them.”
For more information on Albany’s Community Court program, contact Debra McFadden-Bryant, business process improvement specialist, at (229) 302-1573. For more information about the community court model, go to www.courtinnovation.org/topic/community-court or email info@courtinnovation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.