ALBANY – The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce announced this week the 2020 Albany Under 40 category winners, selected from among the category finalists previously announced. Albany Under 40 honors and celebrates the Albany Area’s emerging leaders and professionals in a variety of business sectors, each representing a component of the area’s diversified talent pool and economy.
“The Albany area is home to young leaders who are making their mark through excellence in their professions, through their innovation and through their participation in building a stronger community and region,” Bárbara Rivera Holmes, president and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber, said in a news release. “Through Albany Under 40, we're honored to recognize our area's diverse and outstanding professionals who every day contribute to our thriving community and region."
“We know that people are at the heart of our businesses, our organizations and our community," Zan Waldon-Cooley, the volunteer Leadership Division Chair of the Albany Area Chamber and the Albany Under 40 program coordinator, said. "The 2020 Albany Under 40 professionals represent the incredible and growing talent of our local and regional work force.”
Waldon is the Workforce Development Specialist, Workforce Planning & Analysis Branch Chief at Marine Corps Logistics Command in Albany.
Nominations for Albany Under 40 were sought from the public. Finalists were considered from among the nominees who applied, and were selected, following selections criteria, by a panel of volunteer judges that included Jessica Nicole Dorsey, iHeart Radio; Pamela Green-Jackson, Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany; Jeretha Peters, Wells Fargo Advisors; Daniel Stone, Synovus; Brianna Wilson, Southern Point Staffing; Milan Patel, Indusa Investments; Clifton Bush, Albany Area Primary Health Care; Alvita Swain; Strive 2 Thrive; Jacqueline Nicholson, Albany State University; Rob Collins, NEOS Technologies; Tau Kadhi, Albany State University.
Category winners were selected from among the category finalists. The 2020 Albany Under 40 Young Professional of the Year, selected by the volunteer panel from among the category winners, will be announced at the Albany Area Chamber’s 111th annual meeting, the details of which are to be announced.
Category winners included:
Arts, Entertainment, Culinary Arts, Events, Tourism and Hospitality: Harry McKenny Day, Flint River Extertainment Complex
Civics, Defense, Government and Public Affairs: Kalandria Peterson-Kearney, Albany Police Department
Financial and Insurance Services: Robert Bradley Abell, Hutchins Clenney Rumsey Huckaby P.C.
Innovation and Start-up: Victoria Gatsby-Green Brackins, Victoria Gatsby International
Journalism, Marketing and Public Relations: Kerri Copello, FOX 31 News
Legal: William F. Underwood III, Law Offices of William F. Underwood III
Manufacturing, Service Industries, Energy and Architecture: Sherrer Massey Hester, Indusa Developments
Medicine and Health Care: Jake Lee Evans, Dental Partners of Southwest Georgia
Nonprofit Services: O’tessa Nicole Pelham, Albany Elite Sports
Sports, Wellness and Fitness: Troy Griggs, Albany Area YMCA
Technology: David Anderson, Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany
Youth & Education: Sarah E. Holloway, Dougherty County School System
