Barbara Rivera Holmes

ALBANY -- The Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, has announced that Barbara Rivera Holmes, president & CEO of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, has graduated from the program and has received the recognition of IOM.

Awarded to all graduates of the Institute program, the IOM Graduate Recognition signifies the individual’s completion of 96 credit hours of course instruction in nonprofit management. In addition, participants can earn credit hours towards the Certified Chamber Executive or Certified Association Executive certifications. Nearly 1,000 individuals attend the institute annually.

