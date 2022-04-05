ALBANY — Facing a life of uncertainty, Krista Monk’s options were limited.
She could remain in the metro Atlanta region where she’d grown up, her childhood marked with tragic circumstances that would have broken many young people.
Or, Monk realized after doing a little research, she could head to southwest Georgia and try to get her life in order at Turner Job Corps Center, an institution made for people whose circumstances mirrored her own.
“I didn’t know anyone in Albany, but I decided that I wanted to start from scratch, build my own life,” Monk said. “Because of circumstances in my life, I had to get a GED and decide what I wanted to do. I came to Turner Job Corps, and those three years there were some of the best experiences of my life.”
In short order, Monk turned her life around, putting in the hard work that’s become something of her trademark. And it’s her experiences and work ethic that led Albany City Manager Steven Carter to hire Monk as the city’s Public Information Officer.
“Krista was already working at (local television station) WALB, so she came to the city aware of the public information process,” Carter, who became city manager in December, said. “Plus, she’d developed contacts in the city that are important in this position.
“There were others who came along who had more experience in a PIO-type job, but it was her relationships that won me over.”
When Monk finished requirements for her GED, she started working on what would be a mass communication degree at Albany State University. She started classes at then-Darton College, working at one time four separate jobs while attending classes. When she moved on to ASU, she started working at local TV station WFXL as a production assistant. She later moved to WALB, where she was named news and digital content producer.
After 6 1/2 years with the local station, Monk learned of the opening with the city of Albany.
“I knew all about press releases from working with the TV stations, and I can write,” Monk said. “When I learned the CIO position was open, I decided to apply.
“Look, I came to Albany with a suitcase and a 2000 Nissan Frontier — and she still gets me where I’m going. This city has given me a lot, allowed me to become my own person and build my own life. I wanted to repay what the city’s done for me.”
Carter said he was convinced that Monk was the right person to “tell the city’s story.”
“The way I do things, I believe in giving our managers the tools to do the job and letting them do the job,” the city manager said. “I expect my managers to be confident and competent. ... If they’re not, they can’t do the job. There are too many employees in this city and too many departments for me to run all of them. Krista understands what is expected of her, and she knows how to do the job. If she didn’t, I wouldn’t have hired her.”
The city CIO, meanwhile, said she’s not the same “terrified” 19-year-old who came to Albany looking to turn her life around.
“I love Albany, love the pace here,” she said. “There are so many great things happening here, and I want to be part of telling our story. I want to brag on the city, and I want to let the citizens know the things that are going on here.
“I also am proud of myself. Coming here taught me to be independent, how to be resourceful. I’m proud to have built something in my life from absolutely nothing.”
