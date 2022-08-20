ALBANY -- A deadline set unanimously Wednesday by the Albany City Commission for the city's Historic Preservation Commission to sign off on Certificates of Approval that would allow Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital to move forward with construction of a planned joint "Living and Learning Community" with Albany Technical College passed with no action Friday, negating a ruling by the preservation commission and allowing Phoebe to move forward with the $40 million project.

The Historic Preservation Commission, an appointed board that, among other duties, makes recommendations to the city and county on issues that arise in the city's historic district, had voted 4-3 to deny Phoebe five Certificates of Approval that would have allowed the hospital to build a nursing education facility that would give Albany Tech the capacity to train nurses in a facility that would allow access to instruction at the adjacent hospital. The facility, Phoebe and Albany Tech officials said, would address the severe nursing shortage at Phoebe and, indeed, across the nation.

