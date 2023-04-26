School zone fines could fund school flashers, Taser purchase for Albany police

The Albany City Commission voted Tuesday to approve more traffic devices for use by APD.

ALBANY – Albany citizens who are not fans of the Albany Police Department's school zone speed cameras are probably not going to like the latest action by the Albany City Commission either.

On Tuesday night at its business meeting, the commission approved additional speed and license plate recognition cameras at a cost of $411,350 and additional software that allows the city to link with private security devices when permitted. The second expense is $125,000 a year for three years.

