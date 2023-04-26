ALBANY – Albany citizens who are not fans of the Albany Police Department's school zone speed cameras are probably not going to like the latest action by the Albany City Commission either.
On Tuesday night at its business meeting, the commission approved additional speed and license plate recognition cameras at a cost of $411,350 and additional software that allows the city to link with private security devices when permitted. The second expense is $125,000 a year for three years.
The city also voted to:
• Approve traffic-calming devices through reallocation of T-SPLOST and SPLOST VI funds. This resolution would give the Chief Financial Officer the authority to make appropriate adjustments in the T-SPLOST and SPLOST VI budgets. The original allocation of $500,000 for traffic calming devices has been exhausted. Additional speed studies have been completed and are in need of funding. There is $1 million total available for traffic calming devices.
The Commission passed the resolution in a 6 - 1 vote.
• Approve the purchase of FLOCK Safety Hardware, authorizing the use of Red Speed Camera Funds to purchase hardware and implement cameras from FLOCK Group Inc. The cost of this proposal is $411,350 for 54 pan-tilt-zoom cameras, 49 automated license plate recognition cameras and four advanced automated license plate recognition cameras with an annual maintenance and support cost of $342,500.
The Commission passed the resolution in a unanimous vote.
• Approve the purchase of FUSUS Software for APD: Authorizing the use of Red Speed Camera Funds to purchase software from FUSUS, Inc. FUSUS is a real-time surveillance software platform for law enforcement that allows police to access any linked camera asset in real time and to review video footage. The platform allows access to both public and private cameras, drones, and other feeds throughout the city on a permission-based level and it is on a voluntary participation basis. The system includes incident based geo-specific public messaging, which would allow citizens to be notified during major events. The proposed cost is for a three-year contract at $125,000 per year.
The Commission passed the resolution in a unanimous vote.
• OK purchase of an ALTEC Digger Derrick Truck: A 2026 Altec Model DM47E Derrick Digger Truck, utilizing Sourcewell Contract No. 110421-ALT, from ALTEC Industries Inc. This unit will be used by Light Operations and will be replacing a unit that is 24 years old. This purchase carries a budget impact, not to exceed $347,850.00.
The Commission passed the purchase in a unanimous vote.
• Alcohol License Applications:
Family Dollar: 1000 N. Slappey Blvd. denied the license in a 6-1 vote; 1031 W. Gordon Ave., denied the license in a 5-2 vote; 110 Cordele Road, approved the license in a 4-3 vote; 1502 Radium Springs Road, approved the license in a 4-3 vote; 211 S. Slappey Blvd., denied the license in a 5-2 vote; 301 E. Oglethorpe Blvd., approved the license in a 4-3 vote.