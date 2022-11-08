act.png

ALBANY — Albany Community Together (ACT!) has announced a new flexible financing product that enables business owners to repay based on cash flow. In partnership with Ned, the recently-launched technology business that powers the offering, ACT! will expand its ability to finance Georgia businesses rebuilding after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new product comes after years of serving business owners with credit challenges who sought different financing options, beyond fixed-term loans. Where typical credit scores might instantly disqualify otherwise strong businesses, ACT! sought a new way forward.

