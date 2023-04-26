matt rushton.jpg

Matt Rushton 

 Special Photo: AB&T

ALBANY -- With nearly 200 associates and a global footprint of 20 offices spread across six countries and 24 states and provinces, Albany-based F&W Forestry is truly a global company. And with its emphasis on utilizing cutting-edge technology to meet the needs of land owners large and small, it’s no wonder the company has carved out a worldwide niche as an industry leader in forest land management.

Upon closer inspection, however, the success that has spurred the company through more than 60 years of growth and innovation is rooted in something seemingly simpler — but, often far more elusive — than an international presence and the use of emerging technology — the art of building relationships.

