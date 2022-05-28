city of albany.jpg

A portion of the 1000 block of Worth Street here is being blocked off due to a sinkhole.

ALBANY – A portion of the 1000 block of Worth Street here is being blocked off due to a sinkhole.

Portions of the road fell in right at 1028 Worth Street on Friday, and crews are working to repair the area. Work started Friday evening and will last until the sinkhole is repaired.

Detours will be in place, but drivers should plan for delays if traveling through this area.

