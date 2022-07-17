Some two dozen protesters bearing self-made signs gathered at 2400 Dawson Road in Albany Sunday to rally against the recent Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. Britny Wray organized the rally. For additional photos from the rally, go to AlbanyHerald.com.
ALBANY -- Motorists driving by blew their horns in support while drivers in pickups offered middle-finger salutes in opposition of a Sunday rally protesting the recent overturn of Roe v Wade that threatens abortion rights in the country.
The rally drew some two dozen or so protesters who lined the busy thoroughfare along 2400 Dawson Road, holding up self-made signs, some with colorful slogans.
"(Gov. Brian) Kemp is pushing to reinstate the life bill -- abortion after six weeks being banned -- so we're out here to protest (that legislation and) the (Supreme Court) decision," Britney Wray, who organized the rally, said. "Everyone should have access to safe and legal abortion.
"Banning abortion does not prevent abortion, it prevents safe abortion."
The abortion issue is expected to play a key role in the Georgia gubernatorial election, as Kemp takes on challenger Stacey Abrams in November.
