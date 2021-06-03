ALBANY – Officials with the Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Thursday the agency has been awarded a $36,000 Tourism Recovery Marketing Grant from Explore Georgia, the state tourism office within the Georgia Department of Economic Development.
The Explore Georgia Tourism Recovery Marketing Grant program supports marketing efforts to bolster the recovery of Georgia’s tourism industry from the COVID-19 pandemic. Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau was among 34 tourism entities across 27 counties that received a combined total of nearly $1.5 million in recovery marketing funding as part of this one-time grant program.
Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia General Assembly approved $1 million in the amended FY '21 state budget for tourism recovery. Because of the substantial number of grant applications – from 58 organizations totaling nearly $2.5 million in funding requests – Explore Georgia contributed an additional $1 million from the state tourism marketing budget to fund as many grants as possible. The Explore Georgia Tourism Recovery Marketing program also includes $500,000 in co-op matching funds, for a total of $2 million in recovery support.
The Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau will use the grant funding to reach out to leisure travelers passing through or visiting family and friends. CVB's goal is to use digital marketing through geofencing display, paid social, search display and paid search. The agency will promote outdoor activities, top attractions, and develop promotional campaigns to drive traffic to hotels, restaurants and shopping outlets.
“We are excited to receive this grant from the state office; our hotel/motel taxes decreased by 19% during the pandemic,” CVB Executive Director Rashelle Beasley said in a news release. “We are already seeing an increase in out-of-state travelers. By boosting our digital marketing strategy, we will be able to capture the attention of more domestic travelers planning their trip to and around Georgia.”
“Georgia is a beautiful state and as we continue to recover, I look forward to working alongside our industry partners to promote the state’s incredible tourism assets to travelers across the globe,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “These grants are an important tool for our industry organizations, the majority of which are small businesses, to begin their recovery efforts. We are dedicated to rebuilding travel and tourism across our state because Georgia’s diverse economy cannot fully recover until our tourism and hospitality industry is thriving once again.”
The Explore Georgia Tourism Recovery Marketing Grant program was designed to provide relief to areas of the state most impacted by the drop in tourism and will fund promotional efforts to aid the travel industry’s recovery in 2021. The grants awarded have prioritized organizations and communities that have experienced the greatest impact from the loss of visitors and subsequent tourism spending during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we head into a summer when we expect to see a tremendous reemergence of domestic tourism and the economic prosperity that travel brings, the funding of these grants recognizes the importance of communicating the diversity of visitor experiences across Georgia that are close to home for so many Americans,” Mark Jaronski, deputy commissioner of tourism at GDEcD, said. “Thanks to a great working relationship with our destination marketing partners across the state, we believe that we can be most effective in what’s expected to be an incredibly competitive landscape by marketing Georgia to the American public together and complementing the state’s tourism recovery campaign Ready. Set. Georgia.”
The applications were evaluated based on need, quantified by the year-over-year loss in Hotel-Motel Excise Tax collections for the organization, and the change in unemployment in the organization’s county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.