ALBANY — Three individuals involved in an illegal drug ring responsible for distributing approximately 10 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia have been sentenced to prison for their crimes.

Matthew Bridges, 29, of Albany, was sentenced to serve 293 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Terrance Battle, 41, of Albany, was sentenced to serve 240 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

