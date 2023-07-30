...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Dougherty,
south central Lee and southwestern Worth Counties through 300 PM
EDT...
At 218 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Turner City, or near Albany, moving southeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Leesburg, Albany, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner
City, Stocks, Radium Springs, Forrester, Sylvester Airport, South
Albany, Parkerville, Palmyra, Red Rock, Acree, Crestwood,
Williamsburg, Livingston, Century, Pecan City and Byne Crossroads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend Florida and
south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The city of Albany, with the assistance of Dougherty County officials, will activate Operation Safe Place to give citizens places to cool off during the day Sunday and Monday.