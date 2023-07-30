City of Albany unveils unified logo, rebranding campaign

ALBANY – The city of Albany, with the assistance of Dougherty County officials, will activate Operation Safe Place to give citizens places to cool off during the day Sunday and Monday.

According to current weather reports, the heat index will reach dangerous temperatures both days, spurring city and county officials to offer shelter from the heat to those who need it.

