The Dougherty County Library System's Northwest branch is one of several cooling stations that will be open this week for individuals seeking to get out of projected extreme hot weather.

ALBANY -- In response to the dangerously hot weather southwest Georgia continues to experience, city of Albany and Dougherty County officials announced Monday that cooling stations throughout the county would be open Monday-Friday.

Current weather reports indicate temperatures in the region are projected to exceed 100 degrees Monday through Friday, with heat indexes surpassing 110 degrees.

