During a search warrant executed by the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit Monday, the following items were seized: 2.1 kilograms of cocaine; 2.3 ounces of heroin; $49,448.79 in currency; one AK-47 assault rifle; and one 9mm handgun.
ADDU officers made one arrest after executing a search warrant at the EconoLodge in Albany Monday. Confiscated in the action was $49,448.79 in currency.
Special Photo: ADDU
ALBANY — After what Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit Commander Maj. Ryan Ward called “countless hours of surveillance,” the drug unit executed a search warrant at the EconoLodge located at 1525 Dawson Road Monday. The search warrant was based on information obtained through concerned citizens.
During the execution of the search warrant, the following items were seized: 2.1 kilograms of cocaine (4.64 Pounds); 2.3 ounces of heroin; $49,448.79 in currency; one AK-47 assault rifle; and one 9mm handgun.
Charles Lawson, 46, was arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine and heroin, possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school (two counts), possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (two counts), and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (two counts).
