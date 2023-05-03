kiwanis scholarships.jpg

Albany-Dougherty Kiwanis members and scholarship winners include, standing, from left, club Secretary Tommy Gay, Ethan Johnson, Tyler Miller, Emma Elliott, Maggie Cox and club president Doug Lorber. Seated, from left, are Tristan Hatfield, Emily Davila and Bridges Pierce. 

 Special photo by David Shivers

ALBANY -- The Albany-Dougherty Kiwanis Club Education Foundation has announced its scholarship winners for 2023.

Seven recipients from Albany and surrounding area high schools were honored Monday at the club’s weekly luncheon meeting at Austin’s Firegrill. All received $1,000 scholarships to attend the school of their choice.

