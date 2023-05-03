...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO EARLY EVENING
FOR SOUTHWEST GEORGIA AND FLORIDA BIG BEND DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES AND DRY CONDITIONS...
Relative humidity values will drop to around 25 percent this
afternoon coupled with drying fuels. West to northwest winds will
be in the 10 to 15 MPH range, both at eye level and 20 feet.
Due to these conditions, elevated fire danger conditions are
expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme
caution.
Albany-Dougherty Kiwanis members and scholarship winners include, standing, from left, club Secretary Tommy Gay, Ethan Johnson, Tyler Miller, Emma Elliott, Maggie Cox and club president Doug Lorber. Seated, from left, are Tristan Hatfield, Emily Davila and Bridges Pierce.
ALBANY -- The Albany-Dougherty Kiwanis Club Education Foundation has announced its scholarship winners for 2023.
Seven recipients from Albany and surrounding area high schools were honored Monday at the club’s weekly luncheon meeting at Austin’s Firegrill. All received $1,000 scholarships to attend the school of their choice.
Announced and introduced by presenter Tommy Gay at the meeting were:
-- Tyler Miller, Dougherty Comprehensive High School, Albany, the Larry Price Scholarship: Tyler plans to attend Savannah State University where he will major in music and minor in art. He said he would like to become a music engineer and teach. Larry Price is a long-time Kiwanian and well-known local evangelist.
-- Ethan Johnson, Deerfield-Windsor School, Albany, the Bob Pharis Scholarship: Ethan will attend Mercer University to major in biology on a pre-medicine track. He said he wants to become either a physician assistant or doctor specializing in sports medicine. The late Bob Pharis was a Kiwanian and keyboardist for the club’s weekly meetings.
-- Maggie Cox, Lee County High School, Leesburg, the Bob Fowler Scholarship: Maggie will attend Berry College in Rome, majoring in business. She said her goal is to become a certified financial planner. The late Bob Fowler Sr. was a dedicated Kiwanian and renowned high school football coach.
-- Emma Elliott, Deerfield Windsor School: Emma will be at Stamford University in the fall, majoring in special education.
-- Tristan Hatfield, Southwest Georgia Home School Association: Tristan will attend Georgia Southwestern University in Americus then Full Sail University in Orlando, seeking a major in film production.
-- Bridges Pierce, Deerfield Windsor School: Bridges will attend the University of Alabama at Tuscaloose, where she says she plans to major in communication and information services.
-- Emila Davila, Terrell Academy, Dawson: Emily plans are to attend Mercer University for a major in chemistry and a minor in Spanish. She said she wants to work toward becoming a pharmacist.
These scholarships represent the continuation of a long tradition for the Albany-Dougherty Kiwanis Club’s education foundation. The foundation has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars through the years and is supported by endowments and an annual golf tournament fundraiser.
