ALBANY -- Albany-Dougherty Kiwanis Club members Dewey Smith and Katrina Baranko recently returned from the Kiwanis International annual convention in Indianapolis and presented a program about highlights of their trip.
Baranko is currently serving as president-elect of the international organization, and at next year's convention in Minneapolis she will be installed as Kiwanis International president. Smith is a former international trustee. They both were members of the former Albany Kiwanis Club, which merged with the Kiwanis of Club Dougherty County last Oct. 1. Mike Bertram is president of the Albany-Dougherty club and will be succeeded by Doug Lorber next Oct. 1.
The Kiwanis mission is improving the world for kids -- one community, one child, at a time. Locally, the Albany-Kiwanis Club is known for its decades of family and youth service through sponsorship for decades of the Student Art Contest, Bike Program and Pritchett-Pippin Dance Recital, as well as foundation scholarships for high school graduates from Dougherty, Lee and Terrell counties. Numerous local organizations such as Albany Boys & Girls Clubs, Boy Scouts, Family Literacy Council, and The Anchorage among others have benefited from financial contributions by the club.
The Albany-Dougherty Kiwanis Club meets every Monday at noon at Austin's Firegrill & Oyster Bar.
