ALBANY -- Albany and Dougherty County officials will gather in front of the downtown Government Center on Friday to kick off the annual Stash the Trash program that is part of Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful's Great American Cleanup event.
The work in Albany's central city district by elected and appointed officials as well as city/county employee volunteers will serve as a lead-in to Saturday's communitywide trash pickup event. The government leadership team will start the event at 9 a.m. at the 222 Pine Ave. Government Center
Community volunteers will gather at designated locations throughout the city and county on Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon as citizens join environmental hands to become an agent of positive change.
Last year, 1,481 volunteers removed 2,000 pounds of litter from more than 109.12 miles of roadside. A group of volunteers will gather at Bethesda Community Church at 1719 Owens Ave. at 9 a.m. to kick off Saturday's cleanup efforts.
