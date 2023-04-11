stash trash 4.jpg

 File Photo

ALBANY -- Albany and Dougherty County officials will gather in front of the downtown Government Center on Friday to kick off the annual Stash the Trash program that is part of Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful's Great American Cleanup event.

The work in Albany's central city district by elected and appointed officials as well as city/county employee volunteers will serve as a lead-in to Saturday's communitywide trash pickup event. The government leadership team will start the event at 9 a.m. at the 222 Pine Ave. Government Center 

