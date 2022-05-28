exchange 2.jpg

 Special Photo: Exchange Club of Albany

ALBANY -- The Georgia District Exchange will hold its annual convention in Albany June 10-11.

A "One Nation Under God" program is scheduled June 10 from 8-9:30 a.m. A child abuse prevention program will be held June 11 from 8-9:30 a.m.

A youth luncheon program is scheduled June 11 from 1-2:30 p.m., during which the Exchange Club will honor its ACE Recipient and the Youth of the Year.

