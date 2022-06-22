fire 2.jpg
The Albany Fire Department responded to a fire at a residence in the 1500 block of West Whitney Avenue just before 5 a.m. Tuesday

 File Photo: Tara Fletcher

ALBANY – The Albany Fire Department responded to a fire at a residence in the 1500 block of West Whitney Avenue just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, the department announced in a news release.

A total of five people were displaced by the fire. No injuries have been reported.

According to AFD, the house was about 50 percent damaged by the fire. The cause is under investigation.

