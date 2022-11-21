ALBANY – A documented member of the Bloods criminal street gang organization with ties to California was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison for directing the distribution of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia.

Calvin Westbrook, aka Lo Cal, 39, of Albany, formerly of Los Angeles, was sentenced to serve 360 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner handed down the sentence.

Tags