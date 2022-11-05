Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

 Special Photo

ALBANY – A documented member of a criminal street gang organization who led a drug distribution network responsible for trafficking more than 150 kilograms of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and other illegal drugs into southwest Georgia has been sentenced to federal prison for his crimes.

Jamie Lorell Keith, aka JGottiDaBoss, aka Cocho, 41, of Albany, has been sentenced to serve 420 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release after he was convicted on June 27 of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine following a weeklong jury trial before U.S. District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner. There is no parole in the federal system.

