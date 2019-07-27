WASHINGTON -- Albany Area Primary Health Care is one of 31 Georgia health centers that received part of almost $42 million in funding announced by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Friday.
HHS, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, awarded the funding to 49 Health Center Controlled Networks. These awards will enable the HCCNs to support 1,183 federally-funded health centers across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico to expand the use of health information technology. Empowering patients and promoting data sharing through health IT is an element of President Trump’s plan for a health care system that delivers better value and better health for American patients.
“Health centers play a crucial role in providing their communities with access to high-quality, affordable health care,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a news release announcing the funding. “Investing in more advanced health IT will help put patients at the center and unleash the power of data, helping us get better value from the care delivered by health centers and delivering on President Trump’s vision for health care.”
"Improvements in information technology will enhance the patient and provider experience as health centers continue to deliver high-quality primary care in underserved communities across the nation,” HRSA Administrator Dr. George Sigounas said.
HCCNs are groups of health centers collaborating to improve operational and clinical practices by making technology easier for providers and patients to use, increasing the security of patient information and using data to improve patient care.
Health centers’ participation in this program is growing; between 2016 and 2019 participation increased from 70% to 86% of HRSA-funded health centers.
To find the list of awardees, visit: https://bphc.hrsa.gov/program-opportunities/funding-opportunities/hccn/awards/.