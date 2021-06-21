ALBANY — Albany City Commissioner B.J. Fletcher came to the recent Albany Herald Women of the Year awards to be honored for her service to the community.
Last week, Fletcher joined a Herald representative in delivering much-needed funds to the Liberty House emergency shelter for women and children, inspired, she said, by the newspaper’s recognition of the shelter and personal experiences of her sister, who Fletcher lost in 2014 to cancer.
“I knew my sister had a husband who physically abused her, who broke her hand when she cried over our daddy dying,” Fletcher said after she and Herald Advertising Manager Heather Harrison delivered separate $1,000 checks to Liberty House Director Diane Rogers. “She told me with raw honesty what she’d been through on her death bed, and it turns out I had very little idea what she’d gone through.
“It was humbling for her, I think, that even with all the pain she’d been through, she said (her abusive husband) was always the love of her life. That floored me.”
Harrison, along with Q-102 The Queen Bee radio station manager Tara Dyer, planned the Women of the Year event to honor southwest Georgia women, and Dyer said, “It just made sense that if we were recognizing local women, we should contribute to a cause that benefits women.”
Part of the proceeds of ticket sales to the event went to Liberty House, and Harrison delivered those funds to Rogers as well.
“Our hope is that these funds will further the Liberty House’s mission and cause,” Harrison said. “Our goal is the same as theirs: to help women in getting out of toxic relationships. What a lot of people don’t realize is that, sometimes, that’s a hard thing to do.”
Fletcher said others in the community who can should help nonprofits like Liberty House.
“The last couple of years, especially since COVID, I’ve asked God to put me where I can help people,” Fletcher said. “He’s really laid the issues of human trafficking and abuse on my heart. Many people look at victims of abuse with the mindset ‘They don’t have to take it,’ but it’s not that simple.
“No one is tougher than my sister was, and she stayed (in an abusive relationship) for 15 years. I felt led to give in my sister’s honor after attending the Herald event. I can’t tell others what to do, but I wish more businesses would give to the really great nonprofits that truly help people. I just wish I could do more.”
Rogers said such donations from the community mean a lot to Liberty House, as it receives 25% of its operational funds from such community support.
“About 75% of our budget comes from Criminal Justice Coordinating Council grants; that’s state and federal funds,” Rogers said. “We have 21 beds in our shelter, but during COVID we’re focusing on families. We have enough beds now for six family units.
“We provide an emergency shelter for women and children in abusive relationships, have a 24-hour crisis line, conduct outreach in 17 area counties, provide legal advocacy, and present educational and preventative programs.”
Rogers did not provide total funding needs for Liberty House, but she did note that the nonprofit was responsible for more than 5,000 “bed nights” last year, and the cost to house a victim for each bed night is slightly more than $49.
To find out additional information or donate to Liberty House, contact Rogers at (229) 439-7094.
