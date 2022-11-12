Albany Herald Retail Sales Manager Heather Harrison, right, handed off proceeds from the newspaper’s recent Paint It Pink ad sales and breast cancer awareness event to officials with Horizon Community Solutions.
ALBANY — Albany Herald Retail Sales Manager Heather Harrison handed off proceeds from the newspaper’s recent Paint It Pink ad sales and breast cancer awareness event to officials with Horizon Community Solutions.
“We are so very grateful for the sponsors and vendors that participated in Paint it Pink this year,” Harrison said. “We printed our annual breast cancer awareness paper and hosted our first live event at Pretoria Fields. We invited our community out to paint a pink pumpkin, guided by Ashley Lassiter from Hang it Up Co., as a way to raise funds for us to provide a donation to our community partners, Horizon Community Solutions.
“We had a great turnout for a first-year event and even had live music by Anthony Johnson. Pretoria Fields also gave a donation from a portion of sales from the evening. We always enjoy bringing together our community for a great cause and a good time. We’re looking forward to seeing the event grow each year.”
