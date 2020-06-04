ALBANY — In her more than a decade of political activity, Ward III Albany City Commissioner B.J. Fletcher has made a point of not endorsing political candidates on any level.

So Fletcher’s announcement that she is supporting District 2 U.S. Congressman Sanford Bishop’s re-election campaign and the campaign of current U.S. Senate appointee Kelly Loeffler carries more than a bit of significance.

But Fletcher said her backing of the two U.S. Congressional candidates has more to do with the survival of small businesses in America than it does politics.

“There was this huge relief package that went out to help the country recover from the (coronavirus) pandemic, but very little of that made its way into the hands of small businesses,” Fletcher, owner of two Albany restaurants and a catering business, said. “And even the ones who did get some of the stimulus money, their money went to their landlords, their utility providers, their employees. They were left with nothing to continue their businesses once they started re-opening.

“There are a number of small businesses — in our community and across this country — that are on the threshold of losing their livelihoods, their histories, their dreams. I read a report that said many people who have never had money in the bank before now have as much as $5,000 in their accounts, and that’s great. But very little of that money is going to the nation’s small businesses. And that is the backbone of our nation’s economy.”

Fletcher said she is endorsing Bishop and Loeffler because they have shown a willingness to reach out to small businesses.

“As we get ready for this very important election, one of the things that has impressed me about Sanford Bishop is his willingness to cast votes that matter to his constituents, even if it goes against his (Democratic) party,” Fletcher said. “In this day of partisan politics, that’s rare. And Kelly Loeffler, who lives and does business in the heart of Atlanta and is on the board of a hospital there, reached out to our little hospital in southwest Georgia (Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital) and gave $1 million. That shows that she is concerned about the people all over the state, not just metro Atlanta.

“And Kelly is giving her Senate salary to nonprofits in the state, including several in southwest Georgia.”

Fletcher said her support of Bishop, a Democrat, and Loeffler, a Republican, shows her “blue dog” Democratic leanings.

“I’ve always thought of myself as Independent,” she said. “But I think we have reached a point in America where we need to quit looking at candidates’ party affiliation and look closer at the people. We need more of the Sanford Bishops and Kelly Loefflers of the world in seats of power, people who connect with their constituents instead of trying to see what they can gain for themselves.

“And I make these endorsements not because I feel a need to be in this fight — God has been good to me, and I don’t have to be — but I have employees representing 32 families who rely on my businesses to take care of those families. And during the COVID shutdown, only three of my employees had to go on unemployment.”

Jaton Johnson, an Albany small business owner, said he’s interested in Fletcher’s attempts to get more involved in the political process to encourage state and national leaders to do more for small businesses — especially minority- and women-owned businesses — in southwest Georgia.

“Our leaders are going to have to do something, or a lot of us will not survive,” Johnson, who is CEO of JMJ Production Co. and the nonprofit Help Center, said. “The government has already placed a significant amount of (stimulus) money in certain people’s hands, but unfortunately a lot of those people are not exactly good stewards of that money. You have to be ‘in the clique’ or know someone to get help, and that’s not the way it’s supposed to be.

“There is a great need for stimulus money that is specifically geared to small businesses. So many business owners, like myself, are having to juggle their own finances just to stay afloat. If these folks don’t get some help and soon, a lot of them are not going to survive.”

Fletcher said she was partially inspired to become more politically active after reading the words of civil rights activist Bob Woodson, the founder of the Woodson Institute.

“What Bob Woodson said is that we need real leaders who are interested in helping people on the boards of our businesses, whether they’re black, white, brown or whatever,” Fletcher said. “During these protests (over the death of George Floyd), I’m hearing people like Jane Fonda say, ‘Down with cops’ and ‘Don’t listen to the cops,’ as if anyone in uniform is a racist or a dirty cop. To people like that, I say the next time you see someone prowling around your backyard, don’t call the cops.

“Bob Woodson said such people are using race as a reason for actions that have led to some undeserving people losing their lives. That has to stop. That’s why I think this election is so important and why I am offering my support to Sanford Bishop and Kelly Loeffler. I hope everyone will exercise their right to vote; it’s more important than ever. But I hope this time they will not look at color or gender or political party. I hope they will look at the people running, and let’s elect people who will help us take our country back.”