ALBANY – U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charlie Peeler said an Albany resident with at least two previous felony convictions was sentenced to 235 months in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine out of his home.
Derry Marquez Brooks, 42, of Albany, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner to 235 months in prison, to be followed by 5 years of supervised release, after he pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system.
On Dec. 13, 2018, a cooperating source placed a recorded phone call to Brooks to order two ounces of methamphetamine. The CS met with Brooks at the defendant’s home and acquired the methamphetamine. While there, the CS observed numerous firearms, and Brooks quoted a price for the sale of a rifle. The CS later returned to purchase a semi-automatic rifle from Brooks. Brooks has been previously convicted of aggravated assault and possession with intent to distribute cocaine in the Superior Court of Dougherty County.
“Selling drugs and illegal firearms is a dangerous business that breeds crime and violence in our communities," Peeler said in a news release. "We will not tolerate it. We are working closely with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to crack down on this illicit activity across the Middle District of Georgia. I want to thank the many cooperating agencies involved in bringing Brooks to justice and working to make our communities safer.”
The case was investigated by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit, Georgia Bureau of Investigations, FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah McEwen prosecuted the case for the government.
