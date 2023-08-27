...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/
THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 112 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 8 PM EDT /7
PM CDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
ALBANY -- News of this year’s 60th anniversary of the March on Washington will doubtlessly reduce itself to four words and one man: MLK and "I have a dream." What many don’t realize is the Albany Movement and the activism it spawned marked that day in so many ways.
One only need look at the speech of the 23-year-old newly elected president of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, John Lewis. His words had the Kennedys on edge, and with good reason. He all-but-charged the New Englanders of cozying up to local segregationists to protect their shot at a second term.