clennon king.png

Clennon King

 Special Photo

ALBANY -- News of this year’s 60th anniversary of the March on Washington will doubtlessly reduce itself to four words and one man: MLK and "I have a dream." What many don’t realize is the Albany Movement and the activism it spawned marked that day in so many ways.

One only need look at the speech of the 23-year-old newly elected president of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, John Lewis. His words had the Kennedys on edge, and with good reason. He all-but-charged the New Englanders of cozying up to local segregationists to protect their shot at a second term.

Clennon L. King is a journalist, documentary filmmaker and historian who makes his home in Albany. He is the youngest son of civil rights attorney C.B. King and the nephew of Slater and Marion King.

