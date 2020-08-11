ALBANY -- Here's how vital census registration is to local officials:
-- Albany City Manager Sharon Subadan: "Right now, other than keeping our community COVID-free by wearing masks and social distancing, the census is the single most important issue to our city."
-- Albany City Commissioner B.J. Fletcher: "When one person signs up for the census, it's been estimated that that person accounts for up to $3,000 in federal funding each year. Over a 10-year period, that amounts to $30,000 ... and when you have a family of four or five ... well, now you're talking about the kind of money that can have an impact on a community."
-- Albany/Dougherty Planning Services Director Paul Forgey: "Every tenth of a percentage point the census count goes up in our community amounts to around 370 households. When you take an average family of four, multiply that time 370 households, you see the impact it can have."
Fletcher, who represents Ward III on the City Commission -- the largest and most populous ward in the city -- is in the midst of a personal campaign to increase census participation. In the past several days she's handed out materials at a social gathering to encourage participation, knocked on doors in her ward and helped individuals fill out census forms, gotten Hispanic-speaking volunteers to go with her into Latino neighborhoods to encourage participation, and even offered a discount on food at her restaurant to people who show proof of their census participation.
"People always say they want to do things for their community, but when it comes to actually doing it, most of them don't want to get actively involved," Fletcher said Tuesday. "But there are two things they can do to make a real difference in their communities without a lot of effort: vote and fill out the census form.
"Filling out the mail-in form all citizens were sent takes about three minutes. Completing the census form online takes maybe five minutes. And completing the census information on a telephone can take up to eight minutes. That's not a lot of time out of anyone's schedule, and when you get through you can say you've actively taken a part in making our community better."
Forgey, who heads up Dougherty County census participation efforts, said Fletcher is the third city commissioner to take an active roll in beefing up census participation. Ward I's Jon Howard and Ward VI's Demetrius Young also actively campaigned to have citizens in their ward sign up.
"Certainly there are any number of factors that can impact the (participation) numbers, but I do believe active participation by what census officials call 'trusted voices' in the community have a positive effect," Forgey said. "I know our numbers went up in their census tracts when Commissioners Howard and Young got actively involved.
"I don't think we can attribute all of the increase to Commissioner Fletcher's involvement, but over the weekend our numbers went up three-tenths of a percent. And while that may not seem like a lot, you take 370 households, multiply that times three and you're talking about potentially more than 1,000 people. And when each person means from between $2,000 and $3,000, suddenly it's a big impact."
Forgey said the county's 57 percent participation rate is slightly below the state's average rate of 59 percent, but it's better than comparable-sized cities like Macon, Columbus, Valdosta and Augusta.
"We don't want to just be higher than those other cities," the Planning director said. "We want to be as near to 100 percent as possible."
Subadan says the potential funding formula that's based on the census count impacts the city on a number of levels.
"So many things are dependent on the size of your community," the city manager said. "Everyone talks about jobs, jobs, jobs. Well, industries are looking for growing communities where they can find a vibrant work force.
"From a government perspective, CDBG (community development block grant), HUD (Housing and Urban Development) and CARES Act dollars are all based on this head count. If people want to help rebuild their community, help pay for the devastating impact of the COVID virus, they can do so by making sure they and their family are counted. Plus, our representation locally, statewide and nationally is determined by the census. And it's said, 'Without a voice, we have no choice.'"
Forgey said local census efforts have become more concentrated now that the census deadline has been shortened by a month.
"Originally, the count was to have been finished by the end of July," he said. "Then after the virus, they pushed the deadline forward three months to the end of October. But last week they decided to move it back a month to the end of September. So we have, essentially, 40 days to get this done.
"We're about to have the census takers start knocking on the doors of homes that have not yet responded, but people can still respond online or by phone. The idea is to get 100 percent participation, but we know that's not likely. Some people just aren't going to answer knocks on their doors, and there are some areas (census takers) will be hesitant to go into."
Fletcher said making excuses for not participating is just not going to cut it.
"I hear people say -- and a lot of them are younger people -- that they don't trust the government and they're not going to get involved," she said. "They'll say things like 'The government doesn't do anything for me.' I'd like to ask them how they feel, then, about those $600 weekly checks and those $1,200 checks. This is one way we can stand on our own and do something positive.
"I helped a gentleman in a household of two fill out the census form, and when he finished I told him those few minutes would have a $60,000 impact on this community. He has children, and when their household finished filling out the form, that was five more. In about 15 minutes, he'd had an impact of $210,000 on his community. It's comforting to know that when we're hit with the next natural disaster -- and we've had our share since the Flood of '94 -- we can know that we all had a hand in helping get the relief funds that help us rebuild our community."
Census participation may be completed online at www.my2020census.gov or by calling (844) 330-2020.
